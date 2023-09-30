Delhi HC Urges UGC To Crack Down On 'Unspecified Degrees'

Delhi High Court | PTI

The Delhi High Court has ordered the University Grants Commission (UGC) to take a firm stance against "unspecified degrees" offered by colleges. Satish Chandra Sharma, the Chief Justice, presided over the bench that heard the case. The UGC-approved degree requirements were created with the intention of maintaining educational conformity, according to a public interest lawsuit (PIL) that was brought before the high court and requested that the court issue directives.

The court noted that universities that offer "unspecified degrees" are subject to sanctions under the UGC Act and that the UGC has the authority to take the necessary actions with regard to degrees that aren't declared.

Rahul Mahajan, the person who brought the PIL, accused the UGC of working ineffectively and called attention to some of its contradictory policies. He claimed that students were earning degrees that were not accepted by the UGC, wasting time, money, and effort in the process.

The court added that the UGC had a legal obligation to monitor academic activity at universities.

The court reiterated that institutions giving nonspecific degrees are susceptible to sanctions under Section 24 of the UGC Act, 1956, and upheld the UGC's authority to take necessary action against them.