 Delhi HC Urges UGC To Crack Down On 'Unspecified Degrees'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi HC Urges UGC To Crack Down On 'Unspecified Degrees'

Delhi HC Urges UGC To Crack Down On 'Unspecified Degrees'

The court noted that universities that offer "unspecified degrees" are subject to sanctions under the UGC Act and that the UGC has the authority to take the necessary actions with regard to degrees that aren't declared.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Delhi High Court | PTI

The Delhi High Court has ordered the University Grants Commission (UGC) to take a firm stance against "unspecified degrees" offered by colleges. Satish Chandra Sharma, the Chief Justice, presided over the bench that heard the case. The UGC-approved degree requirements were created with the intention of maintaining educational conformity, according to a public interest lawsuit (PIL) that was brought before the high court and requested that the court issue directives.

The court noted that universities that offer "unspecified degrees" are subject to sanctions under the UGC Act and that the UGC has the authority to take the necessary actions with regard to degrees that aren't declared.

Rahul Mahajan, the person who brought the PIL, accused the UGC of working ineffectively and called attention to some of its contradictory policies. He claimed that students were earning degrees that were not accepted by the UGC, wasting time, money, and effort in the process.

The court added that the UGC had a legal obligation to monitor academic activity at universities.

The court reiterated that institutions giving nonspecific degrees are susceptible to sanctions under Section 24 of the UGC Act, 1956, and upheld the UGC's authority to take necessary action against them.

Read Also
UGC Opposes Petition Against DU's Decision To Grant Admission To 5-Year Law Programs On CLAT Scores
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Narsee Monjee College Students Join 'Change Is Us' Foundation For Massive Girgaum Chowpatty Beach...

Narsee Monjee College Students Join 'Change Is Us' Foundation For Massive Girgaum Chowpatty Beach...

Jai Hind Emphasises Sustainable Tourism, Green Investments On World Tourism Day

Jai Hind Emphasises Sustainable Tourism, Green Investments On World Tourism Day

Delhi HC Urges UGC To Crack Down On 'Unspecified Degrees'

Delhi HC Urges UGC To Crack Down On 'Unspecified Degrees'

Kerala NEET PG 2023 Counselling Application Correction Facility At cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NEET PG 2023 Counselling Application Correction Facility At cee.kerala.gov.in

IISC Extends Registration Date For GATE 2024 To THIS Date; Details Here

IISC Extends Registration Date For GATE 2024 To THIS Date; Details Here