Delhi HC Ruling: Schools Cannot Adjust CBSE Marks After Upload

Delhi HC | File Photo

As per the Delhi High Court's ruling, even in cases where a mistake occurred during the uploading procedure, a school cannot request adjustments once it has uploaded a student's internal assessment marks on the CBSE website.

According to Justice C. Hari Shankar, permitting such modifications would cause havoc and necessitate independent verifications in every case by the CBSE.

The court rejected a father's request for the CBSE to adjust his daughter's internal assessment marks in Social Studies for Class X during the 2019-2020 academic year. This decision was accompanied by certain remarks from the court.

"The CBSE would also not be in a position to blindly accept such requests, and would, if this practice were to be allowed, have to conduct independent verifications in each such case to ascertain the actual marks which the candidate had been awarded,” the court said.

The school was notified by CBSE that they could not rectify the error in the uploaded marks, as it was in line with the Board's circulars.

The court showed understanding for the student but mentioned that since the circulars were not contested and the Board's decision aligned with them, the plea did not have a valid grievance.

The writ petition was dismissed without costs.

Denying the request, Justice Shankar stated that prohibiting the alteration of marks as outlined in the CBSE Circulars is clearly in the best interest of the public. He expressed regret that in this particular instance, the court's decision had to be made based on reason rather than compassion.

"Though, therefore, this Court once again empathises with Miloni, it regrets its inability to come to her aid. The writ petition is dismissed with no order as to costs," the court said.