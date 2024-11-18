 Delhi Govt Suspends In-Person Classes For Students Up To Class 9, Keeps 10 & 12 Offline Amid Severe Air Pollution
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi Govt Suspends In-Person Classes For Students Up To Class 9, Keeps 10 & 12 Offline Amid Severe Air Pollution

Delhi Govt Suspends In-Person Classes For Students Up To Class 9, Keeps 10 & 12 Offline Amid Severe Air Pollution

The announcement came hours after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, or GRAP, effective from 8 am Monday.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

New Delhi: In-person classes will be suspended for all except for students of classes 10 and 12, the Delhi government announced on Sunday, as the city choked under alarming levels of pollution for the fifth straight day.

The announcement came hours after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, or GRAP, effective from 8 am Monday.

The Directorate of Education directed all heads of government and private schools to ensure that the offline classes for students up to class 9, and class 11, do not take place until further order.

Read Also
'Impose Work From Home': As Delhi Chokes In Toxic Air, Netizens Demand WFH Regime
article-image

"All the Heads of government, government aided and unaided private recognised schools of DoE, MCD, NDMC and DCB in Delhi are hereby directed to ensure that the physical classes for all students up to (sic) class nine and class eleven is (sic) to be discontinued from November 18 until further orders," the DoE stated in a circular.

FPJ Shorts
'This Man Is A Legend': Mohammed Siraj Goofs Around As Morne Morkel Addresses Team India's Takeaways From Simulation Practice Match; Video
'This Man Is A Legend': Mohammed Siraj Goofs Around As Morne Morkel Addresses Team India's Takeaways From Simulation Practice Match; Video
Delhi AQI Reaches 'Severe Plus' Level As Temperatures Fall; Residents Raise Health Concerns
Delhi AQI Reaches 'Severe Plus' Level As Temperatures Fall; Residents Raise Health Concerns
NIA Takes Over 3 Cases In Manipur Violence Amid Escalating Tensions
NIA Takes Over 3 Cases In Manipur Violence Amid Escalating Tensions
Nalco, Hindalco & Vedanta Shares Surge Almost 10% On NSE After China Rolls Back 13% Tax Rebate On Copper & Aluminium Products
Nalco, Hindalco & Vedanta Shares Surge Almost 10% On NSE After China Rolls Back 13% Tax Rebate On Copper & Aluminium Products

In-person classes for students of class 10 and class 12 will continue as usual, it said.

Tweet Of Delhi CM Atishi

"With the imposition of GRAP-4 from tmrw, physical classes shall be discontinued for all students, apart from Class 10 and 12. All schools will hold online classes, until further orders," Chief Minister Atishi also said in a post on X.

Read Also
Delhi Wakes Up To Thick Smog; Air Quality In 'Severe' Category With AQI At 428, Visuals Surface
article-image

Delhi's AQI Worsens

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) worsened on Sunday, reaching 441 at 4 pm and rising to 457 by 7 pm due to unfavourable weather conditions.

According to the government's order, no trucks will be allowed into Delhi except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel (LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric).

Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will also be prohibited, except for electric vehicles and CNG and BS-VI diesel ones.

Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for those in essential services, the panel said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam Police Admit Card 2024 For Commando Constable PET/PST Out At slprbassam.in; Check Details Here

Assam Police Admit Card 2024 For Commando Constable PET/PST Out At slprbassam.in; Check Details Here

Watch: Mumbai University PhD & LLM Entrance Test Faces 90-Minute Delay Due To Technical Glitch,...

Watch: Mumbai University PhD & LLM Entrance Test Faces 90-Minute Delay Due To Technical Glitch,...

Punjab Police Constable Result 2024 Declared! Check Required Documents, What's Next?

Punjab Police Constable Result 2024 Declared! Check Required Documents, What's Next?

AILET 2025 Registration Window Closing Today; Last Chance To Apply!

AILET 2025 Registration Window Closing Today; Last Chance To Apply!

Gujarat: 18-Year-Old MBBS Student In Patan Dies After Being Forced To Stand For 3 Hours During...

Gujarat: 18-Year-Old MBBS Student In Patan Dies After Being Forced To Stand For 3 Hours During...