Delhi Government Schools' Business Blasters Programme Empowers Youth And Fosters Entrepreneurship Mindset: Atishi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena | IANS

The Business Blasters programme in Delhi government schools has instilled confidence among students and showcases the potential of youngsters in the national capital, education minister Atishi said on Wednesday.

The city government on Wednesday hosted a national conference to celebrate five years of the Entrepreneurship Mindset curriculum in government schools. "The Business Blasters programme has instilled confidence among students and showcases the potential of the youth in Delhi. The programme showcases the talent and potential of our youth," Atishi said.

Programme addresses unemployment issues

She further said the curriculum was initiated by the Delhi government to address the country's unemployment issue. "To address the issue of unemployment in the country, the (Arvind) Kejriwal government has initiated the Entrepreneurship Mindset curriculum as a solution. It has proven that if we empower our youth, they will find solutions to all the challenges," she said.

At an expo during the conference, students of Delhi government schools from the 2022-23 Business Blasters batch presented their business ideas and products. The conference also featured presentations and panel discussions on various subjects by young entrepreneurs, businesspeople, students and teachers.