Delhi: Government Releases Rs 100 crore For 12 Delhi University Colleges, Says Education Minister Atishi

Delhi government has released Rs 100 crore for 12 Delhi University colleges that are fully funded by it | Pexels

The Delhi government has released Rs 100 crore for 12 Delhi University colleges that are fully funded by it, considering the administration’s financial mismanagement, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Wednesday.

“There has been certain financial mismanagement in the government colleges in the last few years. We think teachers and students shouldn’t suffer because of this. Keeping their welfare in mind, a fund of Rs 100 crore is being released to these 12 colleges,” Atishi said.

She said that even though some colleges are currently undergoing audits, the Delhi government is ensuring that teachers continue to get their salaries, medical benefits and pension benefits that were delayed due to financial mismanagement.

“If any financial irregularities are found in any college after the audit process, strict action will be taken against the administration. However, the teachers should not worry as they will receive their salaries on time, as well as timely medical and pension benefits,” she said.

The Delhi Education Minister said that the budget for education in the national capital increased three-fold under the Arvind Kejriwal government, which also added four new colleges to the state’s tally since its coming to power.

“One-fourth of the assembly budget is always sanctioned for education purposes in Delhi. Four new universities have been opened and there are 12 Delhi government colleges here. Ever since the AAP government came to power, funds to these colleges have increased three-fold,” she said.

The AAP leader said that these 12 DU colleges play an important role in girl education, located as they are in the rural areas of the city.

“In the financial year 2023-24, an amount of Rs 400 crore has been allocated by the government. Out of this, the first quarter of Rs 100 crore is being released today. It is our priority to provide access to quality higher education to every child in Delhi,” she said.