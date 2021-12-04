Delhi Government asks DU colleges to not make appointments without notifying

28 Delhi University colleges have been informed by the Delhi government to not make any appointments till the formation of government bodies. It has been written by the government of Delhi to the colleges which are partially or fully funded by it.

"It has come to the notice that many Delhi government-funded (fully/partially) University of Delhi colleges are in the process of making appointments without notification of duly constituted governing bodies in the colleges. Hence you are hereby directed that no appointments are to be made till the notified governing bodies are formed in the colleges," an order from the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) said on Friday.

A senior official of Acharya Narendra Dev College (ANDC), a fully-funded college by the government, said, "We are in a fix now. Without teachers, how can any institute work? We have seven to eight vacant positions for full-time faculty, and we also need guest teachers.

We do not have faculty for humanities courses. We had a permanent faculty for English, but the teacher died due to coronavirus. The subject is compulsory for Science courses, and we have a total of 1,600 students in the first and second semesters. We have an ad-hoc teacher, but he won't be able to take the classes for 1,600 students. Once practicals start in offline mode, what will we do?" he asked.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, DUTA president A K Bhagi, said, "AAP government-sponsored agenda to ruin and destroy Delhi government-funded (fully/partially) colleges is clear from the attached letter. This letter may create havoc for ad-hoc teachers rejoining in many colleges, which is due today. Fund cut government now says no appointments, so no classes. DUTA shall fight, and DUTA shall win!"

The Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education & Sports Science, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Shaheed Raj Guru College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Acharya Narendra Dev College, and Bhagini Nivedita College are some of the DU colleges fully funded by the Delhi government.

The Shivaji College, Motilal Nehru College, Laxmi Bai College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Maitreyi College, SPM College for Women, Satyawati College, Vivekananda College, Rajdhani College, Kamla Nehru College, Gargi College, among others are partially funded by the government.

