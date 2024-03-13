Delhi Government Announces School Calendar 2024-25 With Admissions Information And Holidays

Representational image

The yearly school calendar for the academic year 2024–25 for all government and government-aided schools in the nation's capital has been announced by the Directorate of School Education, Government of Delhi. The following academic year will start on April 1, 2025. The Delhi Annual School Calendar 2024 lists the holidays and provides information on Delhi School Admissions for students in Nursery to Class 12.



Following a February 1 discussion on the admissions procedures, the Delhi school annual calendar for 2024–25 was created. Together with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and all deputy directors of education, the Delhi school yearly calendar was created on February 1.





It directed all school heads to wait to announce holidays and academic sessions until after the 220 working days have passed.

Holiday list

The summer break will start on May 11 and end on June 30, the autumn break will start on October 9 and end on October 11, and the winter break will run from January 1 to January 15, 2025, according to the Delhi school holidays calendar.

Republic Day, Holi, Good Friday, Id-ul-Ftr, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Buddha Purnima, Id-ul-Zuha, Muharram, Independence Day, Janmashthami, Milad-Un-Nabi, Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Maharshi Valmiki's birthday, Diwali, Guru Nanak's birthday, and Christmas are among the gazetted holidays for all school students and teachers.

Read Also Delhi School Board Exams 2024: Metro Recommended For Timely Arrival Amid Farmer Protest

Admission Dates

The Delhi Annual Schools Calendar 2024 states that on March 21, the admissions procedure for Nursery, KG, and Class 1 will start, and on March 22, 2024, the results and waiting lists will be announced. Students on the waiting list will be admitted between April 2 and April 6, 2024.



Online admissions will be held in three stages for classes 6 through 9: first from April 1–8 (until 5 PM), second from May 1–20 (until 5 PM), and third from July 1–20 (until 5 PM). There will be three stages to the document submission and verification process: April 23–30, June 11–25, and August 2–9.



Students wishing to enroll in classes 10, 11, and 12 should be aware that the forms will be available on April 18 and that the deadline for completing them is April 29. May 6 is when admit cards will be released. May 9 is when the Common Admission Test (CAT) will be held (10 AM–12 PM), and May 14 is when the results will be announced.

