 Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of Spreading Falsehoods On Teachers Counting Stray Dogs, Seeks Public Apology
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood accused former CM Arvind Kejriwal of making false claims about government school teachers being assigned to count stray dogs. Sood demanded a public apology, calling Kejriwal’s statements misleading and a deliberate attempt to disrupt governance. An FIR was filed over false social media claims related to the issue.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of Spreading Falsehoods On Teachers Counting Stray Dogs, Seeks Public Apology

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday accused former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of making "wrong and misleading statements" regarding the deployment of government school teachers for counting of stray dogs and demanded a public apology.

In a letter addressed to Kejriwal, the minister, said, "You have publicly alleged that teachers are being assigned duties related to the counting of stray dogs. These assertions are not only incorrect but also amount to a serious misrepresentation of facts," the minister said, adding that "the Government circular on this matter is already in the public domain." There was no immediate reaction from Aam Aadmi Party.

Referring to Kejriwal's administrative experience, the minister said, "Given your background in Administration, as the Former Chief Minister of Delhi, your statements cannot be regarded as mere misunderstandings." Instead, the remarks appeared to be "part of a deliberate attempt to derail the smooth implementation of this important safety initiative," the letter said.

The minister also accused the AAP of following a pattern of "shoot-and-scoot" politics, described as "making unfounded allegations, creating sensation, and then retreating from responsibility." "This style of politics creates avoidable turmoil, undermines public confidence, and disrupts governance," the minister said.

Sood underlined that "as Education Minister," he "cannot, and will not, permit such practices to interfere with the welfare of children or the functioning of schools." Calling for accountability, the minister urged Kejriwal to "make a public apology to the people of Delhi for spreading disinformation," and said that "a responsible political discourse requires restraint, honesty, and respect for schools." "I sincerely hope you will, henceforth, refrain from such falsehoods, malicious and misleading statements and as penance for this shameful act, offer a public apology," the letter added.

An FIR was registered by the police on a complaint by the Directorate of Education (DoE), accusing certain social media users of circulating "false and misleading claims" about school teachers in Delhi being asked to count stray dogs.

