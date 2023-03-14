Delhi education department to physically verify students in Private schools, admitted under EWS offline mode

DoE to scrutinise the admissions made by the private institutions. | IANS

New Delhi: Following the Delhi High Court order, Delhi education department will now physically verify the offline admission of the students under economically weaker sections (EWS) category.

As reported by Times Now, The Directorate of Education (DoE) said that the admissions of students in Private schools conducted in offline mode will be scrutinized.

The Education department of Delhi has ordered private schools to undertake the verification of students at the entry level.

As per the court's order, After scrutinisation and approval only IDs will be created for offline admission and school will be able to submit their claims for reimbursements.

The Court has directed the officers to complete the process by March 31.

Last month (in February) the court ordered DoE to scrutinise the admissions made by the private institutions against EWS category and accordingly proceed with the fee reimbursement.

This verdict by court came after an order of DoE was challenged in the Delhi High court, which stated that it will not provide fee reimbursement to schools which had admitted students through the offline mode after 2016-17.

The decision was challenged in the court by a petition filed by the Private Land Public Schools' Trust, which is an association of the budget private schools in the city.