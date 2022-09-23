Delhi: Dr M Srinivas swears in as new director of AIIMS

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi |

M Srinivas, Dean of ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad, has been appointed as the Director of AIIMS Delhi, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training. The order, dated September 9, stated the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has agreed to appointing Dr Srinivas to the post of Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

The appointment is "for a period of five years w.e.f the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till attaining the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest." "Ex-post facto approval for continuation of Dr Randeep Guleria as Director AIIMS, New Delhi w.e.f. March 25, 2022 for six months, or till joining of the new Director, whichever is earlier," it stated further.

Dr Guleria's second extended tenure as the Director of AIIMS Delhi will end on September 23. Dr Srinivas was a professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at AIIMS Delhi before he joined ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad in 2016.