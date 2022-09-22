Bhopal:Rare Behcet's syndrome treated with EVAR technique at AIIMS

AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old woman, having rare Behcet's syndrome was treated at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) using EVAR (Endovascular Aortic Repair) technique. The woman was diagnosed with a large aortic aneurysm --life threatening ailment, which could have an lead to rupture bleed and on the spot death.

Due to inflammation, the woman’s abdominal aorta had ruptured and a large aneurysm was formed due to hole in aorta, said the doctors. It was treated with EVAR (Endovascular Aortic Repair) technique in the Interventional Radiology facility, thus doing away with a major open vascular surgical repair, they added.

Treatment was done by team work of Interventional Radiology and CTVS departments. The EVAR technique procedure could be completed in 45 minutes, that too under local anesthesia.

Earlier most of these patients were referred to specialized medical facilities, due to non availability of such services in the state. Now, with availability of state of the art Vascular and Interventional Radiology services at AIIMS Bhopal, many vascular diseases can be treated by minimally invasive techniques.

Interventional Radiology in a subspecialty of Radiology, which deals with minimally invasive treatment techniques for various complex vascular and non-vascular diseases, like, Angioplasty of Peripheral vascular diseases, Laser treatment of varicose veins, treatment of Deep venous thrombosis Angio-embolization for bleeding of various etiologies and many other such procedures.