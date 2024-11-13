Delhi DoE Issues Guidelines for Admission of Children with Special Needs to Private Schools

Representative Image | IANS

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has released new guidelines for admitting students under the “Children with Special Needs” (CWSN) category to vacant seats in private schools at the entry level. The entry level includes pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG), and Class 1.

Admission process

As part of the admission process, the DoE conducted a computerised draw of lots on Tuesday for online applications submitted by CWSN students.

The DoE stated that selected candidates would be notified of their allotted schools via message within 24 hours of the draw.

“The selected applicants must report to the allotted school on or before November 22 by 1 pm, along with the required documents, including a printout of the application form, photographs, identification cards (optional) and documentary proof for CWSN status,” the statement added.

It further clarified that any candidate who fails to report by the specified deadline will have their candidature cancelled.

No admission should be denied on frivolous grounds

To assist parents, the DoE has instructed private unaided recognised schools to set up help desks to guide them through the admission process. “Schools should also ensure that no admission is denied on frivolous grounds, and that all required documents are accepted in self-attested form,” the statement emphasised.

Additionally, the circular outlined that schools must not charge tuition fees for CWSN students and are required to provide free books, uniforms, and writing materials to them before November 22.

The DoE also emphasized the importance of an introductory session for all parents, including those of CWSN students, to help them understand the admission process.