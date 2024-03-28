Delhi DoE Announces Class 3, 4, 6, And 7 Exam Results: Check Scores Online At edudel.nic.in

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi has announced the final examination results for classes 3, 4, 6, and 7. Students and parents can check the scores on the official website at edudel.nic.in. Students will need to enter their login credentials such as their application ID, class, section, and date of birth, and insert the captcha code available on the page to be able to access their scores.
Important Date:
The class 3, 4, 6, and 7 examinations across Delhi schools were held between February and March.
How to check the result?
Visit the official website, edudel.nic.in
Click on the school result 2024 link
Log in with the student ID, class, section, and date of birth
Type of the captcha code and submit.
Result will appear on the screen.
Download and save for the future use.
Details to check on Marksheet
Student’s name
Father’s name
School name
Student ID
Class
Subject-wise full and passing marks
Section
Subject-wise total marks
Aggregate marks
Result status and division
To stay informed, parents are recommended to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates.