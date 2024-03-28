Delhi DoE Announces Class 3, 4, 6, And 7 Exam Results: Check Scores Online At edudel.nic.in

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi has announced the final examination results for classes 3, 4, 6, and 7. Students and parents can check the scores on the official website at edudel.nic.in. Students will need to enter their login credentials such as their application ID, class, section, and date of birth, and insert the captcha code available on the page to be able to access their scores.

Important Date:

The class 3, 4, 6, and 7 examinations across Delhi schools were held between February and March.

How to check the result?

Visit the official website, edudel.nic.in

Click on the school result 2024 link

Log in with the student ID, class, section, and date of birth

Type of the captcha code and submit.

Result will appear on the screen.

Download and save for the future use.

Details to check on Marksheet

Student’s name

Father’s name

School name

Student ID

Class

Subject-wise full and passing marks

Section

Subject-wise total marks

Aggregate marks

Result status and division

To stay informed, parents are recommended to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates.