 Delhi Cracks Down On Unregistered Playschools For Child Safety
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi Cracks Down On Unregistered Playschools For Child Safety

Delhi Cracks Down On Unregistered Playschools For Child Safety

The department was also informed about the non-compliance of some playschools not following the necessary guidelines.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
Playschool | representative pic

The department of Women and Child Development, the Delhi Education Department, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) held a meeting in which it decided that playschools will only be allowed after it registers itself with the concerned authority. The meeting was set up to address concerns regarding playschools' widespread disregard for established norms. The department was also informed about the non-compliance of some playschools not following the necessary guidelines.

As per PTI reports, NCPCR brought up a number of issues with the way playschools are currently run.

Read Also
Bengaluru Shocker: Toddler Beats Up Girl In Playschool In Horrifying Display Of Rage; Disturbing...
article-image

The playschools is also blatantly against child rights norms for some parents to enroll their kids in playschools as early as age two. Many of the playschools operate with children below the age of two enrolling into playschools.

The application form will now be available at the department's official website. It will be uploaded to expedite the registration process.

To raise awareness about the operations of the playschool, ads will be used, through which links will be sent out. The link will also contain detailed instructions on how playschools should be run. This action is anticipated to ensure a more standardized and regulated environment for young learners and bring playschools into compliance with existing regulations.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi University VC Stands Firm On Affiliation Of State-funded Colleges Despite Delhi Govt's Refusal

Delhi University VC Stands Firm On Affiliation Of State-funded Colleges Despite Delhi Govt's Refusal

Andhra Pradesh Extends Sankranti School Holidays To January 19-20, 2024

Andhra Pradesh Extends Sankranti School Holidays To January 19-20, 2024

Central Government Introduces Regulations To Oversee Coaching Centers, Know Full Guidelines Here

Central Government Introduces Regulations To Oversee Coaching Centers, Know Full Guidelines Here

Ceiling Collapse At NMIMS Mumbai Caught On Video, No Injuries Reported

Ceiling Collapse At NMIMS Mumbai Caught On Video, No Injuries Reported

Somaiya Vidyavihar Students Lead Swachhata Abhiyan At Local Hanuman Temple

Somaiya Vidyavihar Students Lead Swachhata Abhiyan At Local Hanuman Temple