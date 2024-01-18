Delhi Cracks Down On Unregistered Playschools For Child Safety

Playschool | representative pic

The department of Women and Child Development, the Delhi Education Department, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) held a meeting in which it decided that playschools will only be allowed after it registers itself with the concerned authority. The meeting was set up to address concerns regarding playschools' widespread disregard for established norms. The department was also informed about the non-compliance of some playschools not following the necessary guidelines.

As per PTI reports, NCPCR brought up a number of issues with the way playschools are currently run.

The playschools is also blatantly against child rights norms for some parents to enroll their kids in playschools as early as age two. Many of the playschools operate with children below the age of two enrolling into playschools.

The application form will now be available at the department's official website. It will be uploaded to expedite the registration process.

To raise awareness about the operations of the playschool, ads will be used, through which links will be sent out. The link will also contain detailed instructions on how playschools should be run. This action is anticipated to ensure a more standardized and regulated environment for young learners and bring playschools into compliance with existing regulations.

(With inputs from PTI)