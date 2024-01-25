 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Surprises Audience By Inviting Student To Deliver Speech At Veer Gatha 3.0 Event
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDefence Minister Rajnath Singh Surprises Audience By Inviting Student To Deliver Speech At Veer Gatha 3.0 Event

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Surprises Audience By Inviting Student To Deliver Speech At Veer Gatha 3.0 Event

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh invited a student to deliver a speech on his behalf at the Project 'Veer Gatha' event. Barnali Sahu, a Class 12 student from Odisha, was impressed with her address emphasizing the role of children in building a developed nation.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
ANI Image

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday took everyone by surprise when he asked a girl student from the audience to come on stage and deliver a speech on his behalf. Singh was addressing the third edition of Project 'Veer Gatha', a collaborative initiative of the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education as part of Republic Day celebrations, at DRDO Bhawan in Delhi.

Video Player is loading. PlayMute Fullscreen Skip Ad Singh asked Barnali Sahu, a girl from Odisha to deliver his speech. Reading out the speech of Defence Minister, Bernali Sahu said that all the factors are necessary to achieve the goal set by the Prime Minister of making India a developed nation by 2047, but the most important contribution will be made by children. These children will bear the responsibility of a developed nation on their shoulders.

"Children are the most important asset for building a developed nation. The wealth of this nation is Amarina Bano sitting here. The asset of this nation is Isha Sharma present here. The wealth of this nation is all children present here, who will shape the future of this country in future," said Sahu on behalf of the Defence Minister.

Read Also
ASER 2023: Girls' Aspirations For Higher Education Surpass Boys, Experts Weigh In
article-image

Shau, a Class 12th student of DAV public school in Cuttak, said it was an unbelievable moment for her. "I felt extremely proud for delivering a speech on behalf of the Defence Minister. It was a memorable moment," she said. Approximately 1.37 crore students from around 2.43 lakh schools actively took part in this initiative. Following the participation, a total of 100 winners were chosen at the national level.

The announcement of these winners, 25 each from Class 3 to 5, Class 6 to 8, Class 9 to 10, and Class 11 to 12 categories, were made on January 5. The Defence Minister and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan felicitated Veer Gatha 3.0 winners.

A total of 100 school students called 'Super-100' received the awards in different categories. The award winners students will attend the Republic Day Parade.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

International Calls To Lift Ban On Girls' Education In Taliban

International Calls To Lift Ban On Girls' Education In Taliban

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Surprises Audience By Inviting Student To Deliver Speech At Veer...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Surprises Audience By Inviting Student To Deliver Speech At Veer...

IIT Guwahati Student Develops Cost-Effective IoT Water Quality Monitoring Device

IIT Guwahati Student Develops Cost-Effective IoT Water Quality Monitoring Device

“Bogus”, Calcutta High Court Slams West Bengal Govt's Decision To Prepone Secondary Exams

“Bogus”, Calcutta High Court Slams West Bengal Govt's Decision To Prepone Secondary Exams

RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date Announced For 2024, Check Details Now

RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date Announced For 2024, Check Details Now