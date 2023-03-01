Australia's Deakin university is set to be the first foreign university to have a campus in India

e-Paper Get App
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Australia's Deakin University to set up its campus at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gandhinagar. | Photo: Twitter

The International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) has received an application from Australia's Deakin University to set up its campus at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gandhinagar.

The foreign university will make an announcement regarding its intentions on March 8 during the visit of Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Gujarat.

According to sources, If the application is approved by the IFSCA, Deakin will be the first foreign university to establish its campus in India.

"We have received an application from the Deakin University and we are examining it at present," a source in the IFSCA said.

