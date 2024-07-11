Deakin University Classes Begin At GIFT City Campus In Gujarat

Deakin University |

Deakin University's first batch of students begins at the GIFT City Campus in Gujarat, India, this week. It is the first international university to establish a teaching campus in India. Students commence classes in the Master of Cyber Security (Professional) and Master of Business Analytics programmes.

Academic excellence and industry collaboration

Deakin’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Iain Martin, said he was delighted to see students' arrival on campus. “Today, we fulfill our promise to India as our GIFT City Campus comes to life with students. This ambitious project, conceived less than two years ago, has resulted in a fully operational Deakin teaching campus, a world first," he said.

The GIFT City Campus will embrace international standards for innovation and learning, providing an education based on the Australian system to meet the demands of the Indian labour market and industry.

“We’re working with local industry and business to forge strong and meaningful partnerships for our students, ensuring they leave with a world-class education and established networks with some of the world’s top organisations and employers,’ Professor Martin added.

Representing all corners of India, the diverse group expressed their excitement about Deakin’s hands-on practical approach to learning and the opportunities they will have to intern and collaborate with top industry partners.

Ms. Ravneet Pawha, Deakin Vice-President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia) emphasised the importance of this occasion for the India-Australia partnership. She said, "We are actively developing content and programs in response to industry feedback, ensuring our students are among the most sought-after graduates globally.”

Deakin University aligns with the objectives of India's visionary National Education Policy 2020. Students can access the same quality of education offered in Australia, complete with international accreditations, without needing to go abroad. The tuition fee is set at 22 lakh INR. To provide a international education to deserving students facing financial constraints, the Deakin University and GIFT City Scholarship Programme 2024 are offering two fully funded scholarships covering tuition and living expenses.

Scholarship student

Bhavika Khotani, a student of the Master of Business Analytics, has expressed her utmost delight at securing the Deakin University and GIFT City Scholarships for 2024. She says, “Receiving the scholarship is an overwhelming and gratifying experience. It allows me to concentrate fully on my studies without the stress of financial constraints.”

Upon graduation, these students will form a part of Deakin’s alumni network in India, the university's largest international cohort, which includes over 20,000 graduates worldwide.

Akshita Karlapati, a first-cohort student, has moved more than 1400 kilometres to pursue studies in Business Analytics at Deakin’s GIFT City Campus. She says, “The education I receive and the connections I make at Deakin GIFT City will open doors globally, helping me achieve my dream of becoming a Business Analyst.”