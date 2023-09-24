Days After WFME Recognition, NMC Appoints BN Gangadhar As New Chairman

BN Gangadhar, new officiating Chairman at NMC. |

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has appointed its new officiating chairman, BN Gangadhar. Gangadhar, who serves as the President of Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB), has been given the charge for the next three months or more based on the Health Ministry's discretion.

Gangadhar has taken over the Chairmanship from Suresh Sharma and will be replaced once a regular Chairman is appointed by a committee. “The matter has been examined in this Ministry and it has been decided with the approval of the competent authority to assign Officiating Charge for the post of Chairman, NMC to Dr. B. N. Gangadhar, President, Medical Assessment and Rating Board w.e.f. 25.09.2023 till a regular appointment is made or for a period of three months or until further order whichever is earlier,” said the official statement by the Ministry of Health.

Gangadhar has a very decorated record in the Indian medical field and is considered one of the finest faculty members for Medicine in India. In addition to serving as the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bengaluru's director, Gangadhar was a senior professor of psychiatry. He completed his MBBS at Bangalore Medical College, his MD in Psychiatry at NIMHANS, and his Doctor Of Science degree at SVYASA University, as per reports.

The development has come days after NMC received the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) Recognition Status for 10 years. “As part of this recognition, all the 706 existing medical colleges in India will become WFME accredited and the new medical colleges that will be set up in the coming 10 years will automatically become WFME accredited,” said a statement by NMC.

➡️National Medical Commission Achieves Prestigious WFME Recognition Status for 10 Years.



➡️With NMC being WFME accredited all the Indian students become eligible to apply for ECFMG and USMLE.



➡️Recognition will enable Indian medical graduates to pursue postgraduate training and… — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) September 20, 2023

The recognition now will help Indian students associated with NMC affiliated colleges to pursue and practice Medicine in countries that mandate WFME recognition such as US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Read Also Relief for US-bound Medical Graduates as NMC Gets Global Recognition

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)