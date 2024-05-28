Cyclone Remal: Tree Falls On School Bus Carrying 20 Students In Assam | X

Sonitpur: A large eucalyptus tree fell on a school bus carrying roughly twenty students early this morning, resulting in a serious accident near the entrance of St. Ursala Higher Secondary School in Dhekiajuli.



The bus was completely damaged in the event, which happened at around 7:30 AM. Just as the bus was pulling into the school, the tree—weakened by the previous intense winds and rain—fell, trapping the students inside, as reported by The Assam Tribune.

#CycloneRema: A tree got uprooted and fell on a school bus in Dhekiajuli injuring several students. #Assam is experiencing torrential rains and strong winds. Don't venture out unless there is an emergency and be safe. pic.twitter.com/wH3iv7t2mx — Rajdeep Bailung Baruah (@BailungRajdeep) May 28, 2024

According to The Assam Tribune, in order to save the students who were trapped, emergency personnel came on the site swiftly. For emergency care, the injured were sent right away to Manbar Nath Community Hospital. Later, several students were directed to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital in order to receive additional medical attention.

Cyclone Remal



Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a warning about abnormally heavy rainfall forecast in Assam and other northeastern districts following Cyclone Remal on May 27 and 28.



Dhubri, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Barpeta, Nalbari, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, and West Karbi Anglong districts are under an orange warning, while Chirang, Goalpara, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj districts are under a red alert (for exceptionally heavy rainfall).

Meanwhile, on May 26 at night, cyclone Remal made landfall between the state's beaches and Bangladesh, leaving a path of extensive destruction across West Bengal that resulted in the deaths of four persons. A total of 207,060 individuals were sent to rescue camps, where 77,288 of them are still present, and about 29,500 houses were damaged.