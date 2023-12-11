 Cyclone Michaung: Schools In Chennai Re-open From Today
Since last week, all schools in the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu have been closed.

SunidhiUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
Cyclonic storm Michaung | File

Schools in Chennai have resumed following a week-long closure due to the effects of Cyclone Michaung. Several parts of Chennai faced landslides, flooding, and other civic issues as a result of the intense rains and flooding caused by Cyclone Michaung. While rescue efforts took place all throughout the state, the government had stated that schools would close.

Since last week, all schools in the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu have been closed. The cyclonic storm's impact resulted in widespread rain throughout the districts. As a result, orders were issued to keep all schools, universities, and other educational institutions closed. On December 4 and 5, schools in the regions of Yanam, Karaikal, and Puducherry were also closed.

Exams were postponed

The state government of Tamil Nadu decided to postpone the half-yearly board exams because of the intense rains. December 7 was the start date of the exam, and December 22 was the finish date. From now on, it will start on December 11. Exams for classes 11 and 12 will be administered by the directorate in two shifts: from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm and from 9:45 am to 12:45 pm.

Updated schedule

The updated schedule has also been released by the School Education Department. Exams for grades six through twelve will now take place on December 13–22. According to India Today, the MK Stalin-led administration has also set aside Rs 1.90 crore for cleaning the school grounds in Chennai and a number of other districts that were impacted by the cyclonic storm. According to Health Minister Ma Subramanian, more than 800 medical camps have been set up for the impacted districts. Additionally, the government worked with seven private hospitals.

The government had sent machinery to drain the stagnant water and flooding as a result of floods. Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram have also kept their schools closed.

article-image
