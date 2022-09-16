CUET UG results: DU and Jamia Millia Islamia to use 'normalised scores' for UG admissions

Jamia Millia Islamia |

For admission to undergraduate programmes, Delhi University will prepare merit lists based on "normalised" Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, said a senior university official. The National Testing Agency released the results for the first edition of the CUET for undergraduate admissions on September 15.

According to the NTA, the merit lists will be prepared by participating universities, who will decide on the counselling process based on the CUET UG scorecard.

Candidates' scorecards include subject-specific percentile scores as well as normalised scores, also known as NTA scores. The normalised scores were calculated from each candidate's raw scores using the equi-percentile method to ensure parity across exam sessions.

"We will prepare merit lists based on normalised scores as normalisation is necessary to provide a level playing field," said a senior university official. Delhi University began its admission process early this week.

Admission through the Common Seat Allocation System will be conducted in three phases -- submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes, filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

Admissions to begin at Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia, which is accepting CUET admission for only 10 UG courses, stated that they will release a merit list based on normalised CUET scores as soon as the NTA provides them with student scorecards.

"As soon as NTA will provide us scorecards of students who have shown interest in taking admission in Jamia. We will prepare a merit list based on the normalised CUET score," Registrar Nazim Jafri told the media.

The Registrar also said that the university will begin classes for students admitted in these courses from October 6 "We will induct students adhering to our reservation policies. The admission process will likely conclude by the last week of September. And classes will begin on October 6," Registrar Jafri added.

Jamia is conducting undergraduate admissions to 10 courses through the CUET. These are BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature, BA(Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA ( Hons) History, BA(Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Economics, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy), and BSc (Hons) Physics. Last month, the university opened a registration portal for candidates seeking admission in these courses.