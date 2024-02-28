CUET UG 2024 Registrations Begin at exams.nta.ac.in

IANS

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2024, marking a significant step for undergraduate (UG) aspirants. Here's a breakdown of essential information for prospective applicants:

Important Dates:

Registration Period: Ongoing until March 26.

Exam Dates: May 15 to May 31.

Application Edit Window: March 28-29.

City of Examination Notification: From April 30.

Admit Card Availability: Second week of May.

Result Declaration: June 30.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must have completed class 12 or be appearing for the exams in the current academic year.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

Click on the CUET 2024 registration link.

Provide the required information to register.

Complete the online form, pay the registration fee, and submit.

Print a copy of the submitted form for reference.

Application Requirements:

Attach formal passport-size photographs and scanned signature copies as per specified guidelines.

Ensure clarity in the signature and photo to avoid rejection without the chance of modification.

Cutoff Marks:

General Category: Minimum 50% in Class 12.

Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) Categories: Minimum 45% in Class 12.

The CUET UG 2024 exam will be conducted in 380 cities, including 26 outside India, offering candidates a wide range of choices. With 33 languages and 27 subjects available, students have the flexibility to choose according to their preferences. CUET UG 2024 score will serve as a pivotal factor for admission to various first-year degree programs across approximately 250 universities.