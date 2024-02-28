 CUET UG 2024 Registrations Begin at exams.nta.ac.in
CUET UG 2024 Registrations Begin at exams.nta.ac.in

Register now for CUET UG 2024 exam! Get all the important dates, eligibility criteria, and application requirements.

Updated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 09:18 AM IST
IANS

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2024, marking a significant step for undergraduate (UG) aspirants. Here's a breakdown of essential information for prospective applicants:

Important Dates:

Registration Period: Ongoing until March 26.

Exam Dates: May 15 to May 31.

Application Edit Window: March 28-29.

City of Examination Notification: From April 30.

Admit Card Availability: Second week of May.

Result Declaration: June 30.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must have completed class 12 or be appearing for the exams in the current academic year.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

Click on the CUET 2024 registration link.

Provide the required information to register.

Complete the online form, pay the registration fee, and submit.

Print a copy of the submitted form for reference.

Application Requirements:

Attach formal passport-size photographs and scanned signature copies as per specified guidelines.

Ensure clarity in the signature and photo to avoid rejection without the chance of modification.

Cutoff Marks:

General Category: Minimum 50% in Class 12.

Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) Categories: Minimum 45% in Class 12.

The CUET UG 2024 exam will be conducted in 380 cities, including 26 outside India, offering candidates a wide range of choices. With 33 languages and 27 subjects available, students have the flexibility to choose according to their preferences. CUET UG 2024 score will serve as a pivotal factor for admission to various first-year degree programs across approximately 250 universities.

