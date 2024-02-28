CUET PG 2024: NTA Releases Subject Wise Exam Schedule on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

File

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam dates for the Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) - 2024. Prospective candidates gearing up for this pivotal examination can now mark their calendars as the subject-wise detailed schedule is officially out. Here’s a breakdown of the key details:

Exam Dates:

March 11, 2024, to March 28, 2024

Exam Mode:

Computer Based Mode (CBT) across various centers throughout India, as well as in 24 cities outside India.

Shifts and Duration:

With a total of 44 shifts, each session will span 105 minutes.

City Slip Issuance:

CUET PG 2024 exam city slips will be made available seven days prior to the examination date.

Exam Pattern Overview:

Total Questions:

The question paper will consist of 75 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Total Marks:

The exam will be scored out of 300 marks.

Marking Scheme:

Correct answers will fetch +4 marks, while each incorrect response will incur a penalty of -1 mark.

Pass Percentage:

To successfully clear the CUET PG 2024 exam, candidates must secure a minimum of 45% of Marks.

Medium of Instruction:

The exam will be conducted in English & Hindi (Bilingual), except for specific cases such as languages, M.Tech Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers.

A staggering 4,62,589 unique candidates have registered for CUET PG 2024, gearing up for 7,68,389 tests across 157 subjects. Successful candidates will secure admission to various Post Graduate Programmes offered by Central State Universities and other reputed institutions, organizations, and autonomous colleges.

Candidates are urged to stay tuned to the official website - pgcuet.samarth.ac.in - for further updates and announcements regarding the examination.