CUET UG 2024: Admit Cards For Common University Entrance Test May 29 Released By NTA | Representative Image

CUET UG 2024: The admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam have been released by the National Testing Agency. These admit cards are for the exam scheduled to take place on May 29, 2024, in the centres located in Delhi and Silchar.

The candidates who are appearing for the CUET UG 2024 from these respective centres, can now download their admit cards from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

The candidates will have to enter details including the application number and date of birth in order to access their admit cards.

Steps to download CUET UG Admit Card 2024

Step 1: Go to the NTA’s official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Locate the admit card link for May 29 on the homepage.

Step 3: Open the link.

Step 4: Enter log in details (application number and birth date) to access the admit card.

Step 5: Click “Submit”.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Go through the details.

Step 8: Save and download for future use.

CUET UG 2024 admit card will have the following details of the candidate

Candidate’s name

Candidate’s birthdate

Barcode

Registration number

Candidate’s roll number

A photo

Exam centre name, etc

While downloading the admit card, candidates must ensure a good internet connection on their devices. Candidates are required to carry their respective admit cards to the examination centre. In case a candidate fails to carry a valid admit card with them, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Candidates are also advice to keep a check on the official website for all the latest updates related to the CUET UG 2024 exam.