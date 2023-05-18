 CUET UG 2023 exam period extended to accommodate higher number of candidates: NTA
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCUET UG 2023 exam period extended to accommodate higher number of candidates: NTA

CUET UG 2023 exam period extended to accommodate higher number of candidates: NTA

Nearly 14 lakh applications have been received for the CUET-UG this year, registering a 41 per cent increase from the debut edition last year.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
The second edition of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG is scheduled from May 21-31. | Representative image

New Delhi: The CUET UG examination days will be extended by at least four days to accommodate the higher number of candidates in certain cities, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The second edition of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG is scheduled from May 21-31.

"In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large. To accommodate these candidates, the CUET examination days will be extended to June 1-2 as well as June 5-6. Moreover, buffer days of June 7 and 8 are also being kept as reserve days. In the coming days, NTA will issue the City Intimation Slip for these additional days," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA.

The NTA has also clarified that the City Intimation Slip is not the same as admit card. "These slips are for advance intimation for allotment of city where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The admit cards will be issued later," she added.

Nearly 14 lakh applications have been received for the CUET-UG this year, registering a 41 per cent increase from the debut edition last year. The CUET-UG remains the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of number of applicants. In the debut edition of CUET-UG, 12.50 lakh students registered themselves and 9.9 lakh submitted applications.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CUET UG 2023 exam period extended to accommodate higher number of candidates: NTA

CUET UG 2023 exam period extended to accommodate higher number of candidates: NTA

Delhi: IP University assistant professor allegedly calls V-C pretending to be LG to have his leave...

Delhi: IP University assistant professor allegedly calls V-C pretending to be LG to have his leave...

Indian student dies, another critical after bike accident in China

Indian student dies, another critical after bike accident in China

These Mumbai institutions are among top 2000 universities in the world

These Mumbai institutions are among top 2000 universities in the world

Meet Nikolaos Tzenios, The Most Titled Science Academician In The World And The Most Highly Educated...

Meet Nikolaos Tzenios, The Most Titled Science Academician In The World And The Most Highly Educated...