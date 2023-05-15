 CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip released at cuet.samarth.ac.in
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) – 2023) examination city intimation slip on Sunday, May 14.

Candidates appearing for the CUET UG 2023 exam can download the city intimation slip from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2023 admit card will be released three days before the actual date of the examination. Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] 2023 will be conducted from 21 May 2023 onwards.

Steps to download CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip 2023:

  • Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the city intimation slip link

  • Key in your login credentials

  • Your city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take the printout for future reference.

CUET 2023 received approx. 14 lakh applications form the students. There has been a 50 per cent increase in number of female candidates and 34 per cent increase in number of male candidates. DU and BHU were the top choices this year as well.

