CUET UG 2023: Exam begins tomorrow, download admit card at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 admit card out | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2023 exam across the country except in Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur.

NTA has already issued the admit cards for the CUET 2023 exam. Students can download their CUET-UG Admit cards from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The exam is set to be held across the country from May 21 to May 31.

This year, a total of 16.85 lakh students have registered for the entrance exam, out of which 13.95 lakh paid the application fee and successfully submitted the form.

Out of the 13.95 lakh students who will be appearing for CUET UG 2023, 6.51 lakhs are Females and 7.44 lakhs are Male.

NTA earlier announced that Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) will be held on May 26 in J&K, and May 29 in Manipur.

CUET UG admit card 2023 download: Steps to download Admit cards

Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.