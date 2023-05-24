CUET UG 2023 admit card OUT for May 25 to 28 exam at cuet.samarth.ac.in., direct link here

CUET UG 2023 admit card out | Representative image

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released CUET UG 2023 Admit Card for May 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2023.

Candidates who will appear for CUET UG examination on the dates mentioned above can download the admit card through the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the candidates scheduled to appear on 25, 26, 27, and 28 May 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of CUET (UG) 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website.

Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later date(s) will also be released subsequently.

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET UG.