CUET UG 2023: 2nd shift ends for Day 2 with 79% attendance, 3rd shift on Day 1 delayed at some centres

CUET UG exam 2023 | Pixabay/Representative Image

Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 are ongoing at centres across the country.

The The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the CUET UG 2023 from May 21 till June 5.

Earlier, the exam dates were May 21 till 31, but the NTA decided to use the reserve dates of June 1 to 7 as there was surge in number of candidates this year.

The students who are yet to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates need to carry one passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the online application form) for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet at centre during the examination.

CUET UG 2023: Day 2 Second shift records 79% attendance

The second shift of the Day 2 exam of CUET UG 2023 has concluded and a total number of 58338 candidates appeared for the exam (79% attendance).

Day 2 Shift 3 of CUET UG is currently in progress.

Total number of candidates scheduled in shift 3 were 91895, and the UGC Chief has said that 75 per cent candidates appeared for the exam.

A total of 87,309 students have registered for CUET from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, after students complained that they were given centres in neighbouring states, the NTA decided to create temporary centres in the union centres in addition to the existing centres.

Therefore, CUET UG 2023 will begin from May 26 in Jammu and Kashmir.

CUET UG 2023: Day 1, Third shifts begins nearly three hours later than scheduled

Earlier on Day 1 of the CUET UG 2023 exam, the third shift of started 3 hour later than the schedule.

A senior official said, "NTA and TCS are handling this. They are making every effort to resolve the issue in very few centers."

Steps to download second phase admit cards: