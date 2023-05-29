 CUET UG 2023: 69.3% attendance recorded so far
CUET UG 2023: 69.3% attendance recorded so far

CUET UG 2023: 69.3% attendance recorded so far

The exams were conducted in 303 cities and 712 centers and a total of 14,88,375 candidates appeared for CUET 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 12:46 AM IST
article-image
CUET UG 2023 | Representative image

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) recorded 69.3% attendance for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 phase 1 and 2.

The exams were conducted in 303 cities and 712 centers and a total of 14,88,375 candidates appeared for CUET 2023. The National Testing Agency (NTA) held CUET UG phase 1 exams from May 21 to 24 and phase 2 exams from May 25 to 28.

“CUET-UG began on 21st May 2023. The first phase was from 21st May to 24th May, and the second was from 25th May to 28th May. In both phases, the total number of students scheduled was 1488375, and the average attendance so far was 69.3%,” the University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagdesh Kumar said in a tweet.

