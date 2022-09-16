CUET UG 2022 results out at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Representational image | |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG 2022 results on September 15. Candidates can view their CUET results at cuet.samarth.ac.in and apply for admission to universities based on their scores.

CUET UG was conducted for the first time in 2022 and spanned from July to August in six phases. The exam was held in 489 examination centres spread across 259 cities in India and 10 cities outside of India. Approximately 14,90,000 candidates registered for the CUET UG.

To download CUET UG 2022 scorecard:

- Log in to the CUET official website.

- On the results link, enter your "Application ID" and "Date of Birth".

- Press the "Login" button and the result will appear on the computer screen.

- Print a copy of the scorecard for future reference.