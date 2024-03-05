CUET PG 2024 Exam City Slips Out, Computer-Based Test to Run from March 11-28

Representative Image

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024 is set to take place in computer-based test (CBT) mode from March 11 to 28. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released exam city information slips for CUET PG 2024 applicants. These slips, accessible at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, provide details regarding the exam city where candidates' centers will be located. It's essential to note that these slips are distinct from admit cards and solely indicate the examination city.

Admit cards, necessary for the examination, will be issued on March 7. To download CUET PG exam city slips, candidates need their application number and date of birth.

Here's how to check CUET PG 2024 exam city slips:

1. Visit the NTA website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. Access the CUET PG 2024 exam city slip download link.

3. Input your application number and date of birth.

4. Verify and download the exam city slip.

CUET PG 2024 covers 157 subjects, with a total of 4,62,589 unique candidates registered for the exam. This test provides a centralized admission opportunity to postgraduate courses offered by central universities and other participating institutions nationwide.

Exam city slip download link

For assistance, candidates can contact 011 4075 9000 or reach out to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.