 CUET PG 2024 Application Ends Today, Apply At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in| Last Chance To Register For Postgraduate Programs
Apply for CUET PG 2024 before the deadline! Register at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Get details on exam format changes & application process.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Apply for CUET PG 2024 before the deadline! | Pixabay/Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024 today, February 7, 2024. The application form became available on December 26, 2023. Those interested in enrolling in Postgraduate Programs at Central and other participating Universities, Institutions, Organizations, or Autonomous Colleges can fill out the CUET PG form. It is advisable for candidates to apply well before the deadline to avoid a last-minute rush.

The CUET PG exam format has been modified, and it's important for applicants to take note of these changes. The overall section has been eliminated, and instead, candidates will face 75 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) related to their chosen course. The duration of the exam will be 1 hour and 45 minutes.

CUET PG 2024: Steps to apply here

Candidates should visit CUET PG's official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

From the site, click the register link.

The next stage for candidates is to register themselves.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Take the printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

The deadline for submitting CUET PG exam fees is February 8, 2024, and the adjustment window will be available from February 9 to February 11, 2024.

