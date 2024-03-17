CUET PG 2024 Admit Cards Released For March 20-21 Exams: Download Now!

Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Postgraduate (PG) 2024 exams scheduled on March 20 and 21. Candidates can access their hall tickets via the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

According to the official notification, "Admit cards for candidates appearing in the examinations on March 20th and 21st, 2024, are available at https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/. Admit cards for candidates with examinations scheduled after March 21st, 2024, will be released subsequently."

Additionally, the NTA emphasized in its notice that the admit card is issued provisionally, contingent upon meeting eligibility criteria. "Candidates are instructed not to alter or tamper with the admit card in any way," the notice stated. Candidates are also advised to retain a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference.

The exam is divided into three sessions: the first session runs from 9 am to 10:45 am, the second session from 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third session from 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm. CUET PG 2024 examinations will continue until May 28.

Steps to download the CUET PG 2024 admit card:

1. Visit the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. Locate the 'CUET PG 2024 admit card' link on the homepage and click on it.

3. Enter your application number and password.

4. The CUET PG 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the hall ticket and print it for future reference.

Candidates should review their admit cards for details such as the exam center's address, paper timing, reporting time, roll number, and other relevant information. It is advisable to double-check and ensure that personal information, subject combination, paper date and time, etc., are accurately printed.