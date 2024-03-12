CUET PG 2024 Admit Card Released for Exam March 14, 15

FPJ

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently declared that the admit card for the CUET PG exams, which are set to take place on March 14 and 15, 2024, is now available for download. Aspiring candidates can obtain their hall tickets from the official website of CUET PG. The CUET PG 2024 exams began on March 11, 2024, and will run until March 28, 2024. The admit cards for exams up to March 13, 2024, have already been made accessible.

How to Download CUET PG Admit Card 2024

Visit to the website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Please search for the correct link in order to obtain the admit card.

Please provide the necessary information to access your hall ticket.

After logging in, make sure to download and save the admit card for future use.

CUET PG 2024 Admit Card Details

The CUET PG admit card for 2024 will contain crucial information including:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Name of the exam

Exam centre details

Schedule and shift

Reporting time

Candidate's photograph and signature images

Instructions for candidates

Candidates are required to bring their admit cards to the examination venue as it is an essential document for verification. Furthermore, candidates are strongly advised to carefully review all the information provided on the admit card to ensure its accuracy.