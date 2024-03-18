CUET PG 2024 Admit Card For March 22 Out At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made an announcement regarding the availability of admit cards for the CUET PG 2024 exams, which are set to take place on March 22. Those who wish to participate can obtain their admit cards by visiting the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET PG 2024 is a standardised test used for admission into postgraduate programs at both state and central universities.

Key Highlights:

Exam Dates:

The CUET PG 2024 exams commenced on March 11 and will continue until March 28,

Admit Card Requirements:

Candidates appearing for the exam must carry their admit cards along with a valid government identity card, such as a driver’s license, Aadhar card, passport, or voter’s card, to the examination center.

Bilingual Question Paper:

The CUET PG 2024 question paper will be available in both English and Hindi, except for language exams, MTech Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers.

How to Download CUET PG 2024 Admit Card:

Visit the official exam website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Navigate to the CUET PG admit card download tab.

Enter your application number and date of birth to log in.

Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the admit card on an A4-size paper in colour, ensuring to print all pages.

Candidates are reminded that admit cards will not be sent by post, and it is advised to keep a copy of the admit card in good condition for future reference.

As the CUET PG 2024 exams are currently in progress, it is advised that candidates prepare thoroughly and follow the guidelines given by the NTA. For additional details and updates about the examination, candidates can refer to the official website.