CUET PG 2023 Answer key OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) yesterday released the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) answer key 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the NTA CUET answer key from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. Along with answer keys, NTA has also released candidates' recorded responses and question papers for various subjects of the exam.

Those who appeared in the CUET PG exams 2023 can calculate their estimated scores with the help of the CUET answer key 2023. However, it must be noted that NTA has released the provisional answer key as of now. After receiving objections from the candidates, a final/revised answer key will be published and on the basis of that CUET PG result 2023 will be declared.

CUET PG Answer Key: Raise Objection

CUET PG Answer Key objection window has opened. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

Over 8.33 lakh candidates took the CUET PG exam this year. The exam was held in multiple shifts between June and 5 and 30, 2023 at various exam centres.

CUET PG Marking Scheme

Correct response: 4 marks

Incorrect response: -1 mark

Un-answered/un-attempted response: No marks given or deducted

Multiple correct answers: 4 marks will be awarded to only those candidates who have attempted the question correctly as per the revised final answer key.

Question is dropped: 4 marks will be awarded to all the candidates irrespective of the fact they have attempted it or not.

Steps to Check CUET PG Answer Key 2023?

Follow the below instructions to download the provisional answer key:

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage of the website, click on the answer key link

Enter the login details

The answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.