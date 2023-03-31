CUET PG 2023: 15 more Universities to take admissions; Check list here

CUET PG 2023 | Representative image- Unsplash

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an important notice regarding Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 examination.

As per the notice by exam body 15 more Universities will induct students through CUET PG exam 2023.

Around 158 CUET PG participating universities in 2023 are accepting the CUET exam marks for admission to various postgraduate programmes.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for postgraduate admission is a national-level entrance exam.

Check the list of 15 new colleges accepting CUET-PG scores for admissions

English and Foreign Languages University.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University,Katra.

Parul University, Vadodara.

Netaji Subhas University of Technology, Dwarka.

Shri Vishwakarma Skill University.

SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat.

Gyani Inder Singh Institute of Professional Studies affiliated with Veer Madho —Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University, Dehradun.

University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya.

Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida.

Sharda University.

Indian Culinary Institute in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak.

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

Quantum University.

Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University, Dhanbad.

TERI School of Advanced Studies, New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the University of Jammu, Pondicherry University, Hyderabad University, SRM University, Andhra Pradesh, Dr B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi, Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Tripura University, and Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya Sagar have added a few courses to their list of CUET PG programmes.

Read Also NTA issues important notice in additions to CUET PG 2023 Exam