CUET 2024 Re-Exam: NTA Conducts Test For 1,000 Candidates Today, July 19

CUET (UG) 2024 | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2024 re-exam today, July 19, for a total of 1,000 candidates in computer-based mode. This decision was made after reviewing grievances received from candidates up to June 30 and complaints sent to rescuetug@nta.ac.in between July 7 and July 9.

Candidates are advised to report to their respective examination centers well in advance and carry their CUET 2024 admit card, transparent water bottle, passport size photo, and a valid photo ID such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, Voter ID card, or driving license for verification purposes.

The NTA has also released guidelines for the CUET 2024 re-test, which include:

- Ensuring that the most recent passport-sized, colored photograph is securely attached to the admit card

- Bringing the CUET 2024 admit card along with a valid original photo identification proof to the test center

- Acceptable identification proofs include a passport, driver's license, Voter ID, Card, PAN card, Aadhar Card

- Candidates who arrive late to the test center will not be allowed entry once the gates are closed, regardless of the reason

- Prohibited items include cell phones, calculators, watch calculators, alarm clocks, digital watches with built-in calculators, memory or any electronic or smart devices

- Candidates are required to remain seated until the completion of the exam

- Re-entry into the test hall after submission of the test is not permitted

- Any attempt at impersonation or malpractice caught at any stage will result in the disqualification of the candidate and may lead to appropriate legal action.

The CUET answer key was released on July 7, and candidates could raise objections until July 9. The CUET 2024 result date is yet to be announced. Approximately 13.48 lakh candidates took part in the exam, which was administered in a hybrid format (online and offline) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 across multiple examination centers in 379 cities, including 26 international locations.