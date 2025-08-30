School Holidays In September 2025: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Across States On These Dates; Check Details

School Holidays In September 2025 | Image: Canva

School Holidays in September 2025: With the festive season knocking at the door, September 2025 will be filled with a busy holiday calendar for schools in India. With the major festivals scheduled, schools, colleges, and even government institutions are likely to witness a series of closures throughout the month.

Holiday Calendar in Focus

Whereas there were fewer breaks in August, the month of September is marked by a chain of festivals such as Navratri and Dussehra. Most states are already making preparations, and in some areas, schools could remain closed for as many as nine consecutive days on account of celebrations during Navratri. The school authorities are yet to make official announcements.

State-wise Variations Likely

Holiday schedules are unlikely to be uniform. While some declare prolonged holidays from Ashtami to Vijayadashami, others may state brief shutdowns. For example, Dussehra this year coincides with October 2, 2025, which can influence the duration and compatibility of September holidays.

List Of Schools' Holidays In September (Expected)

September 5: Milad-Un-Nabi, Teachers Day

September 7: Sunday

September 11, 2025: Mahalakshmi fast starts, Radha Ashtami is observed.

September 14, 2025: Sunday

September 16 or 17, 2025: Vishwakarma Puja, Onam

September 21, 2025: Sunday

September 22, 2025: Navratri starts

September 28, 2025: Sunday

September 29, 2025: Durga Puja Saptami

September 30, 2025: Durga Puja Mahashtami

Read Also CUSAT, Cochin Shipyard Collaborate To Launch Centre Of Excellence In Sustainable Shipbuilding

Parents are Recommended to Verify the School Calendar

Students and parents need to observe that holiday lists tend to vary not just from state to state but also from school to school. Parents and students are hence advised to check the exact dates with their school diary or the academic calendar to prevent confusion.

Long Weekends in September

The month also includes some lengthy weekends, providing an occasion for families to organise short vacations. The ultimate closure list will become more apparent once schools post their revised timetables according to state guidelines.