 School Holidays In September 2025: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Across States On These Dates; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSchool Holidays In September 2025: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Across States On These Dates; Check Details

School Holidays In September 2025: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Across States On These Dates; Check Details

September 2025 will bring several school holidays across India due to major festivals like Navratri and Dussehra. Many states may announce extended breaks, with some schools likely to remain closed for up to nine days during Navratri. However, holiday schedules can vary, so parents and students must confirm dates with their respective school calendars.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
School Holidays In September 2025 | Image: Canva

School Holidays in September 2025: With the festive season knocking at the door, September 2025 will be filled with a busy holiday calendar for schools in India. With the major festivals scheduled, schools, colleges, and even government institutions are likely to witness a series of closures throughout the month.

Holiday Calendar in Focus

Whereas there were fewer breaks in August, the month of September is marked by a chain of festivals such as Navratri and Dussehra. Most states are already making preparations, and in some areas, schools could remain closed for as many as nine consecutive days on account of celebrations during Navratri. The school authorities are yet to make official announcements.

State-wise Variations Likely

FPJ Shorts
10 Dead, 4 Missing As Rains And Landslides Hit Manimahesh Yatra In Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba District
10 Dead, 4 Missing As Rains And Landslides Hit Manimahesh Yatra In Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba District
Odisha: 19-Year-Old Migrant Worker Achieves Dream Of Becoming Doctor After Cracking NEET UG, Secures MBBS Seat
Odisha: 19-Year-Old Migrant Worker Achieves Dream Of Becoming Doctor After Cracking NEET UG, Secures MBBS Seat
Mumbai News: Noida-Based Chhanv Foundation Organises First-Of-Its-Kind Belly Dance Workshop For Acid Attack Survivors To Reconnect With Their Bodies
Mumbai News: Noida-Based Chhanv Foundation Organises First-Of-Its-Kind Belly Dance Workshop For Acid Attack Survivors To Reconnect With Their Bodies
Who Is Meghna Lakhani, Esha Deol's Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani's New Girlfriend?
Who Is Meghna Lakhani, Esha Deol's Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani's New Girlfriend?

Holiday schedules are unlikely to be uniform. While some declare prolonged holidays from Ashtami to Vijayadashami, others may state brief shutdowns. For example, Dussehra this year coincides with October 2, 2025, which can influence the duration and compatibility of September holidays.

List Of Schools' Holidays In September (Expected)

September 5: Milad-Un-Nabi, Teachers Day

September 7: Sunday

September 11, 2025: Mahalakshmi fast starts, Radha Ashtami is observed.

September 14, 2025: Sunday

September 16 or 17, 2025: Vishwakarma Puja, Onam

September 21, 2025: Sunday

September 22, 2025: Navratri starts

September 28, 2025: Sunday

September 29, 2025: Durga Puja Saptami

September 30, 2025: Durga Puja Mahashtami

Read Also
CUSAT, Cochin Shipyard Collaborate To Launch Centre Of Excellence In Sustainable Shipbuilding
article-image

Parents are Recommended to Verify the School Calendar

Students and parents need to observe that holiday lists tend to vary not just from state to state but also from school to school. Parents and students are hence advised to check the exact dates with their school diary or the academic calendar to prevent confusion.

Long Weekends in September

The month also includes some lengthy weekends, providing an occasion for families to organise short vacations. The ultimate closure list will become more apparent once schools post their revised timetables according to state guidelines.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha: 19-Year-Old Migrant Worker Achieves Dream Of Becoming Doctor After Cracking NEET UG, Secures...

Odisha: 19-Year-Old Migrant Worker Achieves Dream Of Becoming Doctor After Cracking NEET UG, Secures...

When School Isn't Enough: Nearly 4 in 10 Delhi Students Attend Private Coaching, Well Above National...

When School Isn't Enough: Nearly 4 in 10 Delhi Students Attend Private Coaching, Well Above National...

School Holidays In September 2025: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Across States On These Dates;...

School Holidays In September 2025: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Across States On These Dates;...

CUSAT, Cochin Shipyard Collaborate To Launch Centre Of Excellence In Sustainable Shipbuilding

CUSAT, Cochin Shipyard Collaborate To Launch Centre Of Excellence In Sustainable Shipbuilding

Chhattisgarh: 25-Year-Old Visiting Teacher Killed By Unidentified Assailants In Bijapur

Chhattisgarh: 25-Year-Old Visiting Teacher Killed By Unidentified Assailants In Bijapur