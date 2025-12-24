CTET February 2026 Application Correction Window Opens At ctet.nic.in; Check Editable Field Here

CTET February 2026 Correction Window: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 application correction window has been opened by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as of today, December 23, 2025. Candidates can now amend their application details via the official website, ctet.nic.in, if they successfully submitted the CTET 2026 application form before to the deadline.Until December 26, 2025, the CTET rectification facility will be accessible. Candidates will not be permitted to make any additional changes to their CTET February 2026 application form once the correction window has closed.

CTET February 2026 Correction Window: Important dates

Registration period: November 27 to December 18, 2025 (22 days)

CTET 2026 exam date: February 8, 2026

CTET February 2026 Correction Window: What can be edited?

Candidate’s name

Father’s and mother’s name

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Address

Mobile number and email ID

Paper choice (Paper I or Paper II), subject to city capacity

Subject opted under Paper II

Language I and/or Language II

Name of the last attended school, college, or university

Note:

Exam city preferences cannot be changed during the correction window.

Exam centres will be allotted based on availability.

Requests for change of exam city will not be considered.

CTET February 2026 Correction Window: How to edit the application form?

Step 1: Visit ctet.nic.in, the official CBSE CTET website.

Step 2: Candidates should click the "CTET Feb 2026: Online corrections" option on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates must provide their password and CTET application number in the following stage.

Step 4: The screen will display the application form.

Step 5: Go over it again and make the necessary changes to the wrong fields.

Step 6: Examine and submit the CTET form.

Direct link to make the correction in the form

CTET February 2026 Correction Window: Exam pattern

The CTET is conducted for candidates aspiring to teach in schools across India.

The exam consists of two papers:

- Paper I: For candidates who wish to teach Classes 1 to 5

- Paper II: For candidates who wish to teach Classes 6 to 8

Each paper contains 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Each question carries 1 mark.

There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

The duration of each paper is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Candidates may appear for Paper I, Paper II, or both, based on their teaching preference.

CTET February 2026:

More than 25 lakh candidates had finished registering online for the CTET February 2026 exam, according to an earlier announcement from CBSE. Applications for the February 2026 exam surged over the final three days of registration. 1,93,182 candidates registered on December 16. The number increased to 3,53,218 on December 17 and 4,14,981 candidates finished their applications on December 18.