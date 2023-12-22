CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card Released: Download Now!

Pixabay

In a recent development, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the Admit Card for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 examination. Candidates gearing up for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination in December 2023 can now access their admit cards through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Important Dates:

Admit Card Release Date: December 22, 2023

Examination Dates: December 26, 27, and 28, 2023

Exam Shifts: Shift 1 (9 am to 12 noon) and Shift 2 (3 pm to 6 pm)

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

To facilitate a smooth download process, candidates are advised to follow the step-by-step instructions outlined below:

Navigate to the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

On the home page, find and click on the "CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card" link.

Provide the required login details, such as registration number and password, and then click on the "Submit" button.

Once logged in, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Verify all the details mentioned on the admit card.

After confirming the details, click on the download option to save the admit card to your device.

It is recommended to take a hard copy of the admit card for future reference and to carry it to the examination center.

With the examination scheduled on December 26, 27, and 28, 2023, candidates are urged to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid any last-minute hassles. The CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card serves as a crucial document for entry into the examination hall. For further updates and information, candidates can visit the official website.