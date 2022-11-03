CSAB 2022: Special round 2 allotment result today; here's how to check

Representative Photo | Imagesbazaar

New Delhi: Today, November 3, 2022, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will announce the results of the special round two allotment. By 5 pm, the special round 2 allotment result will be available on the official CSAB 2022 counselling website (csab.nic.in). Candidates must log in using their JEE Main application number, birth date, and given security pin in order to view and download the CSAB special round 2 assignment letter.

Candidates should report between November 3-5, 2022 if they get selected in the second round of CSAB allotment. Paying admission fees of the mandated institution, getting documents uploaded, and answering the questions of the Document Verifying Officer should be priortised in the online reporting process.

The verification, which will be conducted physically, of PWD candidates will be held it November 5, 5 PM and the deadline for answering the queries of the verifying officer is November 6, till 5 PM.

CSAB 2022 special round 2 allotment result: Here's how to check

Step 1: Go to the CSAB 2022 counseling's official website, csab.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the "CSAB Special round 2 seat allotment result" link from the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your JEE Main application ID, password, and security pin to log in.

Step 4: Check the information in the PDF of the CSAB 2022 seat allocation results before downloading it.

Step 5: Print out the letter of allocation for additional counselling.