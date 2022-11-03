e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCSAB 2022: Special round 2 allotment result today; here's how to check

CSAB 2022: Special round 2 allotment result today; here's how to check

Candidates should report between November 3-5, 2022 if they get selected in the second round of CSAB allotment.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 02:10 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | Imagesbazaar
Follow us on

New Delhi: Today, November 3, 2022, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will announce the results of the special round two allotment. By 5 pm, the special round 2 allotment result will be available on the official CSAB 2022 counselling website (csab.nic.in). Candidates must log in using their JEE Main application number, birth date, and given security pin in order to view and download the CSAB special round 2 assignment letter.

Candidates should report between November 3-5, 2022 if they get selected in the second round of CSAB allotment. Paying admission fees of the mandated institution, getting documents uploaded, and answering the questions of the Document Verifying Officer should be priortised in the online reporting process.

The verification, which will be conducted physically, of PWD candidates will be held it November 5, 5 PM and the deadline for answering the queries of the verifying officer is November 6, till 5 PM.

Read Also
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registrations for Round 2 start today; know more here
article-image

CSAB 2022 special round 2 allotment result: Here's how to check

Step 1: Go to the CSAB 2022 counseling's official website, csab.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the "CSAB Special round 2 seat allotment result" link from the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your JEE Main application ID, password, and security pin to log in.

Step 4: Check the information in the PDF of the CSAB 2022 seat allocation results before downloading it.

Step 5: Print out the letter of allocation for additional counselling.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Uttarakhand: Failed Agniveer recruitment exam, youth dies by suicide

Uttarakhand: Failed Agniveer recruitment exam, youth dies by suicide

CSAB 2022: Special round 2 allotment result today; here's how to check

CSAB 2022: Special round 2 allotment result today; here's how to check

Tamil Nadu schools closed today due to heavy rains? Read details here

Tamil Nadu schools closed today due to heavy rains? Read details here

Maharashtra government to give stipend of Rs 60,000 per annum to Maratha students

Maharashtra government to give stipend of Rs 60,000 per annum to Maratha students

"Turning into gas chamber," BJP demands closure of schools across Delhi over air pollution