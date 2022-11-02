e-Paper Get App
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registrations for Round 2 start today; know more here

The NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 result will be declared on November 11.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registrations for Round 2 start today | Pixabay
The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is set to begin the NEET UG counselling 2022 round two registration today, November 2. Candidates who are interested can apply on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2022 counselling round two registration will end on November 7, the choice-filling window will remain open from November 3 to November 8. The seat allotment process will take place on November 9 and 10, the round 2 result will be declared on November 11 and candidates must report at the allotted college by November 18.

Here's how to register for NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2:

  1. Go the official website- mcc.nic.in.

  2. Select round two registration link.

  3. Key in login details.

  4. Pay the application fee and press submit.

  5. Download the NEET UG counselling 2022 round two application form and get a hard copy for future use.

The MCC has earlier asked candidates to withdraw their names from round one of NEET UG counselling 2022 before November 1, 5 PM, so that they can be considered for the upcoming round of counselling. The MCC notification stated, “In reference to Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022, Reporting is scheduled to end on 28th October, 2022. It is for information that candidates can resign the seat of Round-1 till 05:00 P.M of 1st November, 2022 after which they will be considered as part of Round-2 and same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round- 2 of counselling.”

