Tripura NEET UG 2022: Seat allotment list for round 1 out; know how to download

Tripura NEET UG 2022: Seat allotment list for round 1 out | PTI (Representative Image)

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tripura is soon going to release the round 1 allotment list of Tripura NEET UG 2022 counselling. Candidates can check the results at the official website — dme.tripura.gov.in. The provisional allotment list for round 1 was released on October 29.

Here's how to check Tripura NEET UG 2022 allotment list:

Open the official website — dme.tripura.gov.in. On the homepage go to notifications. Select the ‘Final allotment list round 1 NEET UG’ link. Verify your details on the list. Download the list for future use.

Seat-locking process for candidates will begin on November 1 and will end on November 4, post all documents of candidates are physically verified.

The final date of admission for round 1 is November 4, 5 pm. Candidates who are allotted a seat outside the state of Tripura must report to the college as soon as possible in order to get their nominations from the DME office and also collect the certificate of fitness from Agartala Government Medical College.