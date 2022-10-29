Odisha NEET UG 2022: Final merit list released by OJEE; know how to check

e-Paper Get App
Selected candidates of Odisha NEET UG 2022 merit list must physically report at the OJEE office between October 30 and November 4.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 12:16 PM IST
Odisha NEET UG 2022: Final merit list released by OJEE | Representational image
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) released the revised state merit list for MBBS, BDS admissions yesterday, October 28, after counselling round 1. Candidates can check the Odisha NEET UG 2022 merit list at the official website — ojee.nic.in.

More than 3,600 candidates have been shortlisted in the first allotment list. The selected candidates must physically report at the office of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) between October 30 and November 4, as stated in an official notice. The reporting date and time may vary for different colleges.

Here's how to check Odisha NEET UG 2022 merit list:

  1. Open the official website — ojee.nic.in.

  2. Select the tab ‘Counselling for MBBS and BDS courses’.

  3. Go to the revised final state merit list for MBBS, BDS admissions 2023.

  4. Look for your name and roll number in the list.

  5. Download the list for future use.

