NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC extends deadline for Round 1 reporting; check the documents required

Representational image | PTI

New Delhi: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for NEET UG Counselling Round 1 2022 reporting, with aspirants now able to attend the allotted colleges until October 29 at 4 PM. If the candidates, who are eligible, are not able to make it to the institutions with documents in a stipulated timeline their allotment will be forfeited following which they will have to register anew for next counselling round.

"This is in reference to the Reporting module of Round 1 of UG Counselling 2022 which was scheduled to end on October 28. However, requests and representations are being received by MCC from students and participating colleges for an extension of time of reporting," MCC said in its notification. "Hence, to facilitate students and institutes the competent authority has decided to extend the Reporting for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 up to 4 pm of October 29," it further added. Earlier, round 1 reporting was set to close on October 28 and now it has been extended by a day.

Candidates have to report in the first round of counselling with their original set of documents and MCC-issued seat allotment for verification.

Read Also Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022: Registration deadline postponed to October 29

Check out the documents required for NEET UG Counselling 2022

NEET UG 2022 admit card

NEET UG 2022 result

NEET UG 2022 allotment letter given by MCC

Class 10 marksheet or birth certificate

Class 12 certificate

Passport size photograph

Photo ID proof

Caste certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer Certificate (if any)

Disability certificate (if any)

Between November 2 and November 7, 2022, MCC will perform the second phase of NEET UG Counseling registration, and between November 3 and November 8, 2022, it will conduct the choice filling and locking procedure. On November 11, the NEET UG Counseling round 2 seat allocation results will be released.