FPJ-Ed | COVID-19: Mumbai, Pune, Nashik school reopening postponed amid Omicron threat

As the threat of the COVID-19 Omicron variant looms large, the reopening of schools in Mumbai, Pune and Nashik has been postponed.

Schools in Mumbai for classes 1 to 7 won't reopen on December 1 but from December 15, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Tuesday. This development comes as the BMC is contacting around 1,000 travellers from South Africa who landed in Mumbai.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol also said schools for classes 1 to 7 will not reopen in the city from December 1 while Nashik municipal commissioner has stayed decision till December 10 amid concerns over the variant.

However, for the rest of Maharashtra schools will reopen from tomorrow.

Schools in Mumbai for classes 1 to 7 won't reopen on December 1 but from 15 as the .@mybmc is contacting nearly 1000 travellers arrived from South Africa since November 10. In rest of Maharashtra schools to reopen from tomorrow says School Education Department officer

.@fpjindia — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) November 30, 2021

Pune mayor .@mohol_murlidhar said schools for classes 1 to 7 will not reopen in the city from December 1 while Nashik municipal commissioner has stayed decision till December 10 amid #OmicronVariant threat

.@fpjindia — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) November 30, 2021

Advertisement

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray in a recent meeting with BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation officials raised concerns over the threat posed by the Omicron variant and reiterated that the BMC has been actively contacting and inquiring after passengers who have arrived in the city since November 10. It has also been contacting and inquiring about arrivals in the city from other countries too.

“We’ve got information on the people who have arrived, thus far. Those who are in Mumbai are being contacted and the BMC is inquiring about their health status. Arrangements are being made for institutional isolation," he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 115 new COVID-19 cases on November 29, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,62,713.

269 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,41,769. Now, there are 2059 active cases in the city.

City recorded 4 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,334 as per data released by the city's civic body.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 536 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the lowest in a single day after April 27 last year, and 21 fatalities, a state health department official said.

On April 27, 2020, Maharashtra had logged 522 cases.

With the latest additions on Monday, Maharashtra's tally of infections rose to 66,34,980 and the COVID-19 death toll to 1,40,962.

Generally, Maharashtra reports a comparatively fewer number of cases on Mondays owing to the fewer tests carried out during the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra is now left with 7,458 active cases after 853 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, raising the number of recoveries so far to 64,82,493, according to the official.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 01:13 PM IST