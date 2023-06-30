Cost, Work Visa, New Zealand Education Expert Lays Down Reasons To Study In Country For Indian Students

Vijeta G Kanwar gives key factors behind New Zealand's popularity among Indian students. |

(The Free Press Journal publishes articles by study abroad consultants, Consulates, foreign universities, international students, and much more every Saturday to give its readers a glimpse of the world of overseas education.)

Nobel Laureate Nelson Mandela once said, "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." Undoubtedly, education stands as an indispensable catalyst for nurturing skills and knowledge, and in due course shaping the multidimensional journey of human development.

In pursuit of growth, a large cohort of Indian students seek to study abroad and are often left confused about how to decide a destination. But there is no one right answer, as humans are unique and so are their aspirations and life goals. Choosing a study destination is not as easy as comparing specs of a gadget prior to purchase, as education has a life changing influence, and shapes one’s present circumstances and future trajectory.

In my opinion, the first step for a student should be to realistically assess her/his passion, skills, personality, values, available options, personal financial situation, as well as short, medium, and long-term goals. Once this self-reflection is done, the decision of choosing a study destination becomes much easier.

Based on extensive interaction with over 800 students in the past 12 months, it has become evident that a mere 15-20% of them had taken the time to carefully consider their motivations for pursuing a specific subject or course. Furthermore, their selection criteria for choosing a study destination often appeared to be lacking thorough consideration.

Why New Zealand could be a logical choice

Education in New Zealand could be a logical choice for many Indian students. India, known for its rich diversity, nurtures an inclusive environment that shapes the upbringing of our students. The New Zealand education system mirrors this ethos by embracing the distinctiveness and inclusivity of people, culture, and society at large. It embraces the individuality that every student brings, irrespective of their ethnicity, religious beliefs, or ideology. It offers a student-centred approach, a seamless journey of ongoing learning and empowering students with the freedom to make choices that facilitate their progress year on year, leading them to excel along the way.

How can students choose the best NZ University?

When considering the selection of an educational institution in New Zealand, students should take into account various factors. These include the category rating assigned by the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA: New Zealand government entity tasked with administering educational assessment and qualifications http://www.nzqa.govt.nz/ ), tuition fees, student diversity, international accreditations, institutional relationships, employability, subject and overall rankings (such as QS and THE), student experience, sustainability ranking, and global connections.



Students have the option to choose from eight universities, sixteen institutions under the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology (Te Pūkenga), or any NZQA-recognized private training establishments that are authorised to enrol international students from countries outside of New Zealand. By considering these factors, students can find an education provider that best suits their requirements.

Important facts for students aspiring to study in NZ:

All eight universities in New Zealand rank within the top 3% globally.

Te Pūkenga, the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, is the country's largest vocational education provider, offering excellent education opportunities that support learners, employers, and communities in gaining valuable skills, knowledge, and capabilities.

Cost of education in New Zealand for the standard and value that it offers is quite competitive.

The climatic conditions are suitable to most Indian students; and they can easily find a variety of Indian and international cuisines. Water is pure and one can drink directly from the tap! These factors massively contribute towards the quality of student life as a whole.

Many three-year bachelor degrees (approved by UGC) with relevant scores are typically sufficient for admission into most postgraduate and master's programs, with few exceptions.

It is advisable to choose a degree or course that allows students to legally gain work experience after completing their studies.

Under the current immigration policy, most bachelor's and master's degrees qualify for a three-year post-study work visa, providing students with an opportunity to acquire relevant work experience and progress in their chosen career path.

The New Zealand government regularly updates the list of in-demand occupations (currently referred to as the Green List), which can be found on the official website of Immigration New Zealand: www.immigration.govt.nz.

Education agents can be valuable resources for students seeking information on studying in New Zealand. However, it is important to work with reputable agencies that provide accurate information about processes and immigration requirements, are transparent about service costs, and offer multiple institution options rather than promoting only one institution.

Education New Zealand (ENZ), the New Zealand Government agency for international education, maintains a list of credible and vetted agents on their Study in New Zealand website, https://www.studywithnewzealand.govt.nz/en/how-to-apply/plan-your-study-experience/find-an-agency . These agents facilitate students from India in their journey to New Zealand.

· Students should always be honest and provide Immigration New Zealand with accurate information about their personal, financial, social, and other circumstances, and avoid being misled by peers or untrustworthy agencies.

The author is Director of Operations at New Zealand Gateway and Gateway Overseas Inc.

