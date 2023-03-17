Controversy over Sardar Patel's views on Kashmir in Byju's 'textbook'; Ed-tech company issues statement

Controversy on sardar Patel role on Kashmir | Source: Newscastle website (Representational)

History topics have always been controversial and with the social-media users' active role, it is always in the lime-light.

A twitter user by the handle @erbmjha or BALA allegedly pointed out a mistake in the history textbook of the BYJU's.

The user writes, "Shameful propaganda by @BYJUS ! Sardar Patel dedicated his whole life to securing Kashmir while Nehru took the matter to the UN and caused the loss of PoK. Stop feeding lies to impressionable children! Apologise now."

Shameful propaganda by @BYJUS !



Sardar Patel dedicated his whole life to securing Kashmir while Nehru took the matter to the UN and caused the loss of PoK.



Stop feeding lies to impressionable children! Apologise now. pic.twitter.com/tN7SmKyHPM — BALA (@erbmjha) March 16, 2023

The textbook in the chapter 'Kashmir' mentions, "Nehru wanted Kashmir to be part of India, however Patel was of the view that Kashmir should be given to Pakistan. But his views changed on 13 September when government of Pakistan accepted the accession of Junagadh."

The textbook for IAS aspirants by Byju's is in Hindi medium and has created a fresh controversy over the content in history textbooks.

Many other users in the comment section criticized Byju's for printing misinformation in their textbook.

A Twitter user by handle @TrulyMonica says, "Half-baked facts. Patel according to multiple sources including his close aides VP Menon and V shankar had contemplated leaving Kashmir to Pakistan in return for Hyderabad but @BYJUS is telling half truths."

She added, "Sardar Patel’s views had changed by the time Pakistan tried to take Kashmir by force. It was he who planned for India’s military counteraction when Nehru was contemplating how to get external intervention such as UN."

Sardar Patel’s views had changed by the time Pakistan tried to take Kashmir by force. It was he who planned for India’s military counteraction when Nehru was contemplating how to get external intervention such as UN — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) March 16, 2023

While netizens started trolling Byju's in the comment section, The Free Press Journal contacted the Byju's team and asked for the clarification.

After that Byju's also tweeted on the micro-blogging site to clarify its role, "We would like to clarify through the below-mentioned statement."

The statement reads, "At Byju's we take utmost care that the information provided is authentic and corroborated from various sources. we regularly view our content for factual accuracy." "Our editorial team has removed this point already, it will not feature in the new prints," it added.